Eurobites: Nokia trials network slicing for Android users

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: European Commission objects to Google's adtech antics; Vodafone and Hyundai extend connected car-share; UK government throws more money at AI.

Nokia has trialed a new service that allows those with smartphones running Android 14 to buy and activate 5G network "slices" on-demand from their operator, in theory enabling them to improve their experience of a number of applications such as gaming, streaming and social media. For example, a gamer could activate a new slice using local cloud gaming applications with an improved network performance and lower latency. More significantly for the industry, it also allows operators to monetize 5G slices by, for example, offering "premium" network slices that can be bought in certain areas based on particular customer demand. (Source: Nokia)

Nokia has also been chosen by the French city of Toulouse to deploy an industrial-grade 5G and IP/MPLS private network, which will initially cover a test area of 16 square meters and is intended to improve municipal and mobility services while increasing public safety. The initiative forms part of the European HI5 project and is therefore entitled to a chunk of EU grant money.

The European Commission has sent a Statement of Objections to Google, informing the search giant that it believes the company has breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in the advertising technology – or "adtech" – industry. Specifically, Brussels takes issue with Google favoring its own online display advertising technology services to the detriment of competing providers of such services, advertisers and online publishers, thereby abusing its dominant position in the sector.

Vodafone Business has announced a multi-year extension of its existing partnership with carmaker Hyundai to provide drivers with in-car connected streaming and so-called infotainment services in more than 40 countries across Europe. The two companies have been working together in the connected-car sphere since 2018.

While the UK government has much to distract it right now, it remains focused on the potential benefits of AI. Its latest AI trumpet toot sees universities across the UK being set to benefit from a £54 million (US$68 million) investment in their work to develop new applications and tweaks of AI technology, although £31 million ($39 million) of that lump sum has already been promised to the University of Southampton, which is looking at how to establish "responsible and trustworthy AI." (Good luck with that, guys.)

Alessandro Pansa, a former head of Italy's police force and current chairman of Sparkle, has been co-opted onto Telecom Italia's board of directors. According to Reuters, Pansa has the backing of CDP, Telecom Italia's second-largest investor.