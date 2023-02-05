Eurobites: EU, US warn Malaysia about 'untrusted suppliers'

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Arm files for IPO in US; BT extends full-fiber coverage; Sky moves into home insurance.

The European Union has joined the US government in warning Malaysia not to allow "untrusted suppliers" to play a part in its 5G rollout. As Reuters reports, Malaysia decided to review its earlier decision to give Ericsson the contract to supply the wherewithal for a state-owned 5G network, prompting worries that equipment from the likes of Huawei – whose equipment is now effectively banned from network rollouts in several countries – might still be up for consideration. (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

Arm, the UK-based but Japanese-owned chip design company, has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the US stock market. The UK government, which still clings to its vision of the UK being a world-leading tech investment-magnet, had hoped to persuade Arm to list on the London Stock Exchange, but its ministers' overtures were in vain. (See Intel bets on outmuscling Arm in the RAN and As SoftBank preps IPO, Boris tries to Arm the FTSE .)

Openreach, the network access arm of UK operator BT, has named ten new exchanges – or locations – that are in line to get the full-fiber treatment. Going from north to south, they are as follows: Grangemouth (in Falkirk), Carnforth (Lancashire) , Mexborough (South Yorkshire), Mercury (Greater Manchester), Driffield (Yorkshire), Saughall (Cheshire), Luton (Bedfordshire), Redditch Old Town (Worcestershire), Morriston (Swansea) and Cheriton (Kent). Openreach hopes to reach 25 million homes and business with fiber by December 2026.

Sky, the UK purveyor of pay-TV and more, has made a move into home insurance with an app linked to a bundle of smart-home security gear. The Sky Protect Smart Home Insurance package, underwritten by Zurich Insurance, features a video doorbell, indoor camera, leak detectors, motion sensor and contact sensors, all accessible via the Sky Protect app.

Vodafone Deutschland has gone with Synamedia's Clarissa analytics software to help it evaluate advertising performance and gain "actionable insights" into viewing behavior across its GigaTV service. Deployed in an "as-a-service" format, Synamedia Clarissa currently analyzes data from over 1 million devices running GigaTV, including RDK and Android TV set-top boxes.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese branch of the Vodafone empire is looking to hire 90 young trainees work to in areas that include analytics, software engineering and IoT. Applications should be made via the Vodafone Portugal website.

It's a bit late now, mate… Geoffrey Hinton, the British-Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer boffin who is regarded by some as the "godfather of artificial intelligence," has announced his resignation from Google and expressed his concerns about the darker side of AI. In an interview with the BBC, Dr. Hinton said: "Right now, what we're seeing is things like [Chat] GPT-4 eclipses a person in the amount of general knowledge it has and it eclipses them by a long way. In terms of reasoning, it's not as good, but it does already do simple reasoning." He also expressed his fear that "bad actors" such as Vladimir Putin could use the tech for "bad things." Who knew?