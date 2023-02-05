Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Eurobites: EU, US warn Malaysia about 'untrusted suppliers'

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Arm files for IPO in US; BT extends full-fiber coverage; Sky moves into home insurance.

  • The European Union has joined the US government in warning Malaysia not to allow "untrusted suppliers" to play a part in its 5G rollout. As Reuters reports, Malaysia decided to review its earlier decision to give Ericsson the contract to supply the wherewithal for a state-owned 5G network, prompting worries that equipment from the likes of Huawei – whose equipment is now effectively banned from network rollouts in several countries – might still be up for consideration.

    (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)
    (Source: Andrey Kuzmin/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Arm, the UK-based but Japanese-owned chip design company, has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the US stock market. The UK government, which still clings to its vision of the UK being a world-leading tech investment-magnet, had hoped to persuade Arm to list on the London Stock Exchange, but its ministers' overtures were in vain. (See Intel bets on outmuscling Arm in the RAN and As SoftBank preps IPO, Boris tries to Arm the FTSE .)

  • Openreach, the network access arm of UK operator BT, has named ten new exchanges – or locations – that are in line to get the full-fiber treatment. Going from north to south, they are as follows: Grangemouth (in Falkirk), Carnforth (Lancashire) , Mexborough (South Yorkshire), Mercury (Greater Manchester), Driffield (Yorkshire), Saughall (Cheshire), Luton (Bedfordshire), Redditch Old Town (Worcestershire), Morriston (Swansea) and Cheriton (Kent). Openreach hopes to reach 25 million homes and business with fiber by December 2026.

  • Sky, the UK purveyor of pay-TV and more, has made a move into home insurance with an app linked to a bundle of smart-home security gear. The Sky Protect Smart Home Insurance package, underwritten by Zurich Insurance, features a video doorbell, indoor camera, leak detectors, motion sensor and contact sensors, all accessible via the Sky Protect app.

  • Vodafone Deutschland has gone with Synamedia's Clarissa analytics software to help it evaluate advertising performance and gain "actionable insights" into viewing behavior across its GigaTV service. Deployed in an "as-a-service" format, Synamedia Clarissa currently analyzes data from over 1 million devices running GigaTV, including RDK and Android TV set-top boxes.

  • Meanwhile, the Portuguese branch of the Vodafone empire is looking to hire 90 young trainees work to in areas that include analytics, software engineering and IoT. Applications should be made via the Vodafone Portugal website.

  • It's a bit late now, mate… Geoffrey Hinton, the British-Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer boffin who is regarded by some as the "godfather of artificial intelligence," has announced his resignation from Google and expressed his concerns about the darker side of AI. In an interview with the BBC, Dr. Hinton said: "Right now, what we're seeing is things like [Chat] GPT-4 eclipses a person in the amount of general knowledge it has and it eclipses them by a long way. In terms of reasoning, it's not as good, but it does already do simple reasoning." He also expressed his fear that "bad actors" such as Vladimir Putin could use the tech for "bad things." Who knew?

  • The UK arm of the recently deceased Silicon Valley Bank could provide the basis for a new global technology business, according to the boss of HSBC Holdings, which took over the British unit. In an interview with Bloomberg, Noel Quinn said that he was in the process of setting up teams in other parts of the world that are the equivalents of SVB in the UK. (See Roku: 26% of cash stuck at failed Silicon Valley Bank .)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

    For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
    May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
    May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
    May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
    May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
    May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
    Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
    Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
    How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
    How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE