Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Eurobites: EU to invest €8.1B in telecom and chips

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Parisians can stream the French Open on their phones via 5G – for free; BT talks network sustainability; World Bank invests in Safaricom Ethiopia's 4G and 5G networks.

  • The European Commission has approved €8.1 billion (US$8.73 billion) in public funding to support research, innovation and initial industrial deployment of microelectronics and communication technologies. The funding will be allocated to 56 companies – including small and midsized companies but also the likes of Nokia and Ericsson – undertaking 68 projects, with focus areas spanning 5G and 6G, autonomous mobility, AI and quantum computing. The scheme will run through 2032, with first products expected in 2025.

    The European Commission has approved the euro 8.1 billion scheme, which will run through 2032. (Source: EQRoy/Alamy Stock Photo)
    The European Commission has approved the €8.1 billion scheme, which will run through 2032.
    (Source: EQRoy/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • The French radio and television transmission company TDF is testing out two novel broadcast technologies during this year's French Open tennis tournament. Matches are streaming to mobile devices via 5G straight from the Eiffel Tower to test mobility and reception on smartphones. Viewers do not need Wi-Fi, a phone contract, or even a SIM to access the free broadcast. Those viewing on their TVs in Paris, Nantes and Toulouse will be able to stream in 4k UHD.

  • The British telecoms giant BT is poised to find about £4 million ($5 million) in spare change down the back of its network sofa this year, its head of circular economy Matt Manning writes in a blog post. The money should come from extracting about 200 tonnes of copper and 2,000 tonnes of lead batteries, as well as resale and recycling of redundant equipment. The telco is currently working with circular economy specialist NS2 on recovering precious metals from its equipment through a process called bioleaching, while TXO is helping it reuse equipment internally and, failing that, resell it into the global market. Manning further says BT is looking to retire energy-intensive legacy infrastructure, such as the public switched telephone and 3G networks.

  • The International Finance Corporation – a member of the World Bank Group – will invest $157 million in Safaricom Ethiopia, which is a slight decrease from the $160 million stated in September as pointed out by Reuters, and provide a $100 million loan on top of that. MIGA, another World Bank body, will give ten-year guarantees of $1 billion to cover the equity investments by Safaricom Ethiopia's shareholders Vodafone Group, Vodacom, Safaricom and British International Investment. The money is intended to help the operator roll out and operate 4G and 5G across the country.

  • Polkom, owner of Polish operator Plus, has criticized the proposed terms of the country's upcoming 3.6GHz spectrum auction for 5G services, as set out by the Office of Electronic Communications (UKE), saying the levels of investment and infrastructure build expected are unrealistic. It argues the 3.6GHz band is unsuitable for the type of ubiquitous coverage sought by UKE and goes as far as to say that the auction may end up being cancelled.

  • The EU Court of Justice has ruled that Italian telecommunications regulator Agcom had every right to establish a mandatory minimum billing period. This was done to prevent operators from quoting customers prices based on 28-day billing periods, in what one can only imagine was a well-intentioned effort to improve the maths skills of the Italian population.

    — Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor, Light Reading

    • One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

    For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
    June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
    June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
    June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
    June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
    June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
    June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
    Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
    Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
    China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE