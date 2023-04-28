Eurobites: Bouygues, SFR want to extend network sharing to 5G sites

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ECTA gags at EU's gigabit recommendation; Proximus Q1 hit by inflation; Cellnex appoints new CEO.

A plan by French operators Bouygues and SFR to extend their long-standing network-sharing agreement to 5G sites has been put out to consultation by communications regulator Arcep. The two operators also want to increase the density of the shared network through the addition of new cell sites, though the geographic scope of the coverage remains unchanged. The network-sharing agreement was first signed in 2014, for a period of 20 years, initially covering 2G/3G/4G networks over a large portion of metropolitan France.

The European Competitive Telecommunications Association (ECTA), which lobbies for the interests of smaller operators, says a legal analysis it commissioned has concluded that the European Commission's Draft Recommendation on gigabit connectivity regulation favors the dominant operators by restricting the discretionary powers of national regulatory authorities to impose price-control obligations in favor of wholesale price flexibility for the big boys. In view of this and other perceived failings that ECTA feels violate the provisions of the European Electronic Communications Code, the lobby group is calling on the Commission to consider withdrawing the Draft Recommendation.

Belgium's Proximus saw both domestic and group earnings in the first quarter fall year-over-year as a result of inflationary cost pressures relating to wages and electricity bills, despite underlying revenue climbing 4.8%, to €1.15 billion (US$1.26 billion). Domestic EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) fell 3.4%, to €405 million ($445 million). Its international connectivity arm, BICS, more than held its own, though, recording an EBITDA increase of 15% on revenue that was up 7.1%, to €262 million ($288 million). Full-year guidance was confirmed.

Cellnex, the Spanish-owned towers company, is to get a new hand on the tiller in the form of Marco Patuano, who will replace current CEO Tobias Martinez, effective June 4. Martinez led the company for eight years through a period of rapid expansion. Patuano has been chairman of Cellnex for two years, and previously he has headed up Telecom Italia.

Not heard any AI news for a few hours? Getting behind on the ChatGPT chatter? Relax! Today's dose comes from Reuters, which reports that companies resorting to AI tools, ChatGPT among them, will have to be transparent about any copyrighted material they have used to develop their systems if they are to comply with an early EU regulations currently being drawn up. Sounds like a whole new can of AI worms.