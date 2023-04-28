Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Eurobites: Bouygues, SFR want to extend network sharing to 5G sites

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ECTA gags at EU's gigabit recommendation; Proximus Q1 hit by inflation; Cellnex appoints new CEO.

  • A plan by French operators Bouygues and SFR to extend their long-standing network-sharing agreement to 5G sites has been put out to consultation by communications regulator Arcep. The two operators also want to increase the density of the shared network through the addition of new cell sites, though the geographic scope of the coverage remains unchanged. The network-sharing agreement was first signed in 2014, for a period of 20 years, initially covering 2G/3G/4G networks over a large portion of metropolitan France.

    (Source: Cecile Hournau on Unsplash)
    (Source: Cecile Hournau on Unsplash)

  • The European Competitive Telecommunications Association (ECTA), which lobbies for the interests of smaller operators, says a legal analysis it commissioned has concluded that the European Commission's Draft Recommendation on gigabit connectivity regulation favors the dominant operators by restricting the discretionary powers of national regulatory authorities to impose price-control obligations in favor of wholesale price flexibility for the big boys. In view of this and other perceived failings that ECTA feels violate the provisions of the European Electronic Communications Code, the lobby group is calling on the Commission to consider withdrawing the Draft Recommendation.

  • Belgium's Proximus saw both domestic and group earnings in the first quarter fall year-over-year as a result of inflationary cost pressures relating to wages and electricity bills, despite underlying revenue climbing 4.8%, to €1.15 billion (US$1.26 billion). Domestic EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) fell 3.4%, to €405 million ($445 million). Its international connectivity arm, BICS, more than held its own, though, recording an EBITDA increase of 15% on revenue that was up 7.1%, to €262 million ($288 million). Full-year guidance was confirmed.

  • Cellnex, the Spanish-owned towers company, is to get a new hand on the tiller in the form of Marco Patuano, who will replace current CEO Tobias Martinez, effective June 4. Martinez led the company for eight years through a period of rapid expansion. Patuano has been chairman of Cellnex for two years, and previously he has headed up Telecom Italia.

  • Not heard any AI news for a few hours? Getting behind on the ChatGPT chatter? Relax! Today's dose comes from Reuters, which reports that companies resorting to AI tools, ChatGPT among them, will have to be transparent about any copyrighted material they have used to develop their systems if they are to comply with an early EU regulations currently being drawn up. Sounds like a whole new can of AI worms.

  • Could Wikipedia be blocked in the UK? That's the possibility being raised in a BBC report, which reveals that the foundation behind the flaky encyclopedia website has said it will not comply with any age checks required under the terms of the Online Safety Bill regulation, which is currently going through the UK parliament.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

    For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
    May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
    May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
    May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
    May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
    Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
    How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
    How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
    Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE