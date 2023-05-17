Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Eurobites: Belgium's Citymesh taps Nokia for drone-based emergency network

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK altnets reach 8 million premises; Poland's Hawe Telekom turns to Infinera; Musk's Starlink gear discounted in UK.

  • Belgian operator Citymesh is to use Nokia's drone networks platform for a 5G-based emergency services system in what the Finnish vendor describes as a first-of-its-kind contract. Nokia will supply 70 of its "drone-in-a-box" units that will be deployed in 35 designated emergency zones across Belgium, gathering information in the critical 15-minute period immediately following an emergency call that first-responders can use to bring themselves fully up to speed with the situation. According to Nokia, Belgium's emergency services can receive more than 2 million calls a year, and police and firefighters are often dispatched with incomplete data that can negatively affect the efficiency of their response.

    (Source: Citymesh)

  • UK altnets' investment in fiber network rollout to 2030 has increased to £24 billion (US$30 billion), which is more than BT and Virgin Media O2 combined, according to the latest review of the altnets market by the Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA). The report claims that roughly a quarter of the UK is now able to receive full-fiber broadband from an independent supplier, equating to more than 8 million premises. INCA CEO Malcolm Corbett also uses the review to once again make the case against Equinox 2, the new wholesale pricing system being proposed by Openreach, saying: "Equinox 2 is a live and pressing concern. It has the potential to unfairly foreclose the wholesale market, including in areas where Ofcom mistakenly thought only Openreach might get to, but where it is abundantly clear that Altnets are investing significantly and where they are already making full fibre broadband services available to millions of people. Ofcom must not put this investment at risk and jeopardise the digital transformation of small towns and rural areas in the UK." (See Eurobites: Altnets seethe as Ofcom OKs Equinox 2, BT plans are 'manipulative pricing' that hurt investment, says rival and Eurobites: Ofcom delays decision on Openreach pricing plan.)

  • Polish operator Hawe Telekom has signed a memorandum of understanding with Infinera, the US-based manufacturer of WDM-based packet optical transmission gear. It's a move that Hawe hopes will ultimately help it meet the region's growing demand for bandwidth.

  • Starlink, the satellite broadband company owned by tiresome zillionaire Elon Musk, is touting a "rural UK limited time offer," which allows would-be subscribers to the service to buy the necessary setup hardware for £99 ($123), as opposed to the frankly frightening £460 ($573) it was charging before. In the wording of the ad, the offer "applies to select rural areas of the UK." Customers who succumb to the offer, though, will still have to shell out £75 ($93) a month for the actual broadband service. (See Eurobites: Starlink slows down in Europe as more users log on.)

  • Netflix has warned UK communications providers who carry its streaming service that it is about to begin a clampdown on password sharing, the Financial Times reports (paywall may apply). According to those close to the talks, providers' call centers are expecting a barrage of complaints once the clampdown begins in earnest, as many Netflix customers have grown accustomed to sharing passwords with friends and family.

  • West African Internet service provider Tizeti is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft to bring more Internet access to digitally underserved communities in Cote d'Ivoire. Tizeti will roll out high-speed Internet infrastructure as part of Microsoft's Airband Initiative, a program that aims to close the so-called digital divide. Cote d'Ivoire's Internet penetration is thought to currently stand at just under 40% of the population.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

