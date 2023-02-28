Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

ETSI CTO: Moving the needle on 5G standalone and open RAN

2/28/2023

MWC23 – ETSI CTO Adrian Scrase appreciates that the telecom industry is planning ahead for 6G but said there's still much work to be done in supporting 5G deployments and moving the needle on 5G standalone networks.

"It's a good thing to get this [6G research] on the table early," said Scrase. He added that the industry is planning to start deploying 6G by 2028 or 2030.

"There are some 250 networks live now on 5G but most of those are working in non-standalone mode... we have a long way to go with 5G but taking into account this long-tail research need it's probably great we get the 6G discussion on the table now."

Scrase also discussed challenges the industry faces in moving forward with open RAN, and ensuring that the technology "works, sells, is affordable and doesn't use too much energy."

Here are a few topics we covered:

  • Software Development Groups – including software components in standards (00:32)
  • ETSI's partnership with O-RAN Alliance on open RAN specifications (1:41)
  • ETSI's work on multi-access edge computing (MEC) (3:13)
  • Mobile industry moves ahead with planning for 6G (3:53)
  • When there will be more momentum around 5G standalone (6:33)
  • Trends at MWC: private networks, non-terrestrial networks and sustainability (8:09)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Talk with ZTE's Shen Jianda about all-scenario UniSite By ZTE
China Mobile and Huawei Win 'GSMA Foundry Excellence Award' for the 5G-Advanced Foundry Project By Huawei
Huawei Launches One 5G Solutions to Drive All Bands to 5G By Huawei
MWC Barcelona 2023: Huawei Says Industry Cooperation Needed for Accelerating 5G Prosperity By Huawei
5G 3 years = 4G 5 years, Operators Have Achieved Success after the 1st Round of 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE