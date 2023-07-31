Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Ericsson retreats from field services, lays off 750

News Analysis

5G equipment supplier Ericsson said it would cut 750 employees from its North American business as it shutters its field services operation.

The move is part of a much wider retrenchment among 5G vendors as big network operators in the US dramatically slow their spending on their networks.

"Beginning October 1, 2023, all Ericsson US field services will be performed by our Authorized Service Providers to align with our global service delivery model. Since the inception of our field service delivery business in 2015, we have consistently worked with trusted and authorized external providers. This strategic change will provide added flexibility, reduce costs, and simplify our operations, allowing us to operate more efficiently and better serve the changing needs of our customers. This change is limited to field-based delivery service by Ericsson employees," Ericsson wrote in a statement. The company's move was first reported by InsideTowers.

(Source: Ericsson)
(Source: Ericsson)

Continued Ericsson: "Ericsson's delivery of network services, from site design and engineering to continuous preemptive support and network optimization, will not change. The self-perform capability proved critical for us to accelerate local service delivery capabilities during the peak of the 5G cycle, with quality and an unwavering commitment to safety, setting a new standard for tower technicians in the US However with the downturn in market demand, we can no longer justify the cost this unique capability represents and this action will result in the reduction of more than 750 employees across the company's workforce in North America as a result of this change. We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our customers, employees, and partners through this transition and Ericsson remains committed to the end-to-end network engineering, roll-out, tuning, and optimization business."

The cuts are the latest within Ericsson. In February, the Swedish equipment maker confirmed about 8,500 roles globally would be axed, a figure equal to about 8% of the company's workforce. In Ericsson's North American operations, that resulted in cuts of about 5-7% from Ericsson's 12,000 employees in the region (in the US specifically, Ericsson counts 9,000 employees).

Ericsson officials didn't immediately respond to questions from Light Reading as to whether the new cuts in its field services business were included in the 8,500 job cuts announced in February.

A bigger trend

Ericsson isn't the only company to step away from offering 5G-related field services in the US. For example, cell tower owner Crown Castle said recently it would discontinue offering network installation services within its cell tower business. The company said it would cut around 750 positions, or 15% of its workforce, as a result.

The impetus for such actions is becoming increasingly clear. US network operators like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T are tightening their pursestrings much faster than expected.

"The recent pullback was more abrupt than our initial expectations," said Rod Smith, the CFO for cell tower giant American Tower, in comments last week. He said the situation is cutting $40 million out of American Tower's margin expectations.

Ericsson's CEO, Borje Ekholm, hinted at the situation earlier this month during his company's quarterly conference call. He said spending in North America reached "one of the lowest shares we've seen in many years."

To be clear, the pullback isn't exclusive to companies in the 5G equipment market. For example, Corning's CFO recently warned that "demand for passive optical network products remains weak."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE