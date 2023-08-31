Ericsson: Global 5G subscriptions close to 1.3B in Q2 2023 – report

STOCKHOLM – The Q2 additions bring the global number of 5G subscriptions close to 1.3 billion. About 260 communications service providers (CSPs) have launched commercial 5G services. About 35 CSPs have launched 5G standalone (SA) networks.

China had the second highest country growth rate with more than five million 5G additions during Q2, followed by the United States of America with more than three million 5G subscription additions.

