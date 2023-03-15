Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Ericsson and Virgin Media O2 extend partnership in boost to UK's 5G connectivity

News Wire Feed

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Virgin Media O2 will be bringing greater 4G and 5G coverage and capacity to major cities and towns across the UK as part of a renewed network partnership agreement.

The two companies have agreed a new multi-million GBP contract to deploy the latest products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Additional service upgrades and small cell solutions are included as part of the network modernization which will see Virgin Media O2 customers in major UK cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast benefit from enhanced mobile capacity, improved coverage, faster speeds and better 4G and 5G experiences.

The latest generation of Ericsson quad-technology baseband, multiband and industry-leading 5G Massive MIMO radio AIR 3258 will be deployed across the network, bringing not only enhanced 5G performance to users but also increased energy efficiency of the network. A reduction of up to 30 percent in energy use is anticipated in comparison to the previous generation of radio, while a 40 percent reduction in weight and volume will minimize impact on site infrastructure and help accelerate network deployment.

As part of the agreement Virgin Media O2 could also become one of the first Communications Service Providers (CSPs) in Europe to trial Ericsson's Cloud RAN solution, offering a seamless evolution to cloud-native technologies and open network architecture.

Read the full press release here.

