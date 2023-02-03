Ericsson and stc to collaborate on Cloud RAN, new 5G deployment models
BARCELONA, Spain – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and stc have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore deployment options and future network architectures for delivering 5G services. Signed at Mobile World Congress 2023, the MoU seeks to support stc in its goal to seamlessly evolve towards cloud-native technologies and open network designs, thus increasing the flexibility of stc’s 5G infrastructure to accelerate delivery of services while scaling up 5G offerings.
Under this MoU, stc and Ericsson will also examine how future network architectures will enable a variety of new 5G use cases in Saudi Arabia, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030’s national objectives to build cutting-edge digital infrastructure.
stc aims to implement open, resilient, and secure network designs by exploring novel 5G deployment models and different network architectures. This involves driving Cloud Radio Access Network (RAN) discussions and providing the latest Ericsson Fronthaul 6000 solutions. Cloud RAN is a cloud-native software solution that handles compute functionality in the RAN.
Ericsson and stc started collaborating on 5G technology in 2019 and continue today with the goal of rapidly promoting the adoption of 5G in the region and accelerating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s digital age.
