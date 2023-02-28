Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Ericsson and partners test 5G Fixed Wireless Access tech in Indonesia

News Wire Feed

STOCKHOLM – Telkomsel, as the leading digital telecommunications company and the first 5G service provider in Indonesia, is once again engaged by the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kominfo) to conduct the most advanced 5G technology trial in collaboration with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. using new frequency spectrum of 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz that have been granted by the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics for trial purposes.

This time, the three companies have initiated a 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) trial with sub-6 spectrum and millimeter Wave (mmWave) extended range with Gigabit last mile connectivity through affordable 5G Sub-6 and mmWave devices, considering Telkomsel's network technology specifications. Through this collaboration, Telkomsel, Ericsson and Qualcomm are preparing for more optimal 5G capacity with low latency features, using Ericsson's 5G NR-Dual Connectivity technology in 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz frequency spectrum.

This latest collaboration is also a continuation of the 5G extended-range technology trial, which was previously demonstrated using Ericsson's mmWave extended range software, through Ericsson Massive MIMO AIR5322 as well as the Qualcomm Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 on the Snapdragon X65

5G modem-RF and the Qualcomm QTM547 mmWave Antenna module, which succeeded with 800 MHz bandwidth at 26 GHz mmWave and was also permitted by the Ministry of Communications and Informatics of the Republic of Indonesia, last year on Lake Toba, Sumatra.

Now, the collaboration roadmap has been expanded to become the first in Indonesia to deliver 5G Standalone NR-DC (Dual Connectivity), combining 100 MHz bandwidth at the 3.5 GHz frequency and 800 MHz bandwidth at the 26 GHz frequency for ultra-capacity, lower latency capabilities, and peak throughput speeds of up to 7.37 Gbps. The Ericsson ultra-light Massive MIMO AIR3268, Radio Processor 6651, Cell Site Gateway and 5G Core are provided to support 5G network slicing, combined with the UE Route Selection Policy (URSP) feature on commercial handsets using Android 12, will ensure the best user experience on the Telkomsel network.

The three companies have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding in conjunction with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona, as a commitment to the continuity of the collaboration that will expand the benefits of various digital-based solutions in the future.

The equally spread and high-quality digital connectivity that Telkomsel has consistently delivered in Indonesia is expected to continue to be sustained and continuously improved to strengthen the access experience of people's digital connectivity, which will support the acceleration of the nation's digital transformation, create new jobs in the digital sector, and increase national economic growth in a more inclusive manner. This initiative will help businesses in Indonesia simplify their operations and drive cost reduction, thereby increasing efficiency and productivity. Future network technologies such as 5G will play a significant role in achieving Indonesia's digital inclusion goals, particularly in delivering the forefront of digital connectivity, from cities to remote areas of the country.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

