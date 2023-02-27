Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Ericsson and partners extend Memo of Understanding for MRANTI Park tech clusters

News Wire Feed

STOCKHOLM – In 2022, the MoU was signed with the initial goal of preparing MRANTI Park for 5G technology and raising awareness of it in the local community. The renewed MoU will prioritise promoting awareness and adoption of 5G among businesses in Malaysia, with the objective of expediting the implementation of the 5G-enabled STIE agenda.

The tripartite MoU was presented to the partners at the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023 event today.

Under the extended MoU, the partners will contribute towards the development of MRANTI 5G Experience Center by providing content and support to ensure innovators, researchers, startups and businesses are well equipped on 5G literacy.

This year, MRANTI together with DNB and Ericsson have agreed to extend their partnership with the shared goal of fast-tracking the integration of 5G technology into businesses.

Thanks to the renewed collaboration, this partnership is poised to draw a large cohort of innovators to the park, allowing them to develop 5G applications that may be further refined and tested at MRANTI Park.

Moving forward MRANTI, DNB and Ericsson will continue to work closely on the planning and implementation of 5G infrastructure, as well as the facilitation of knowledge-sharing sessions on 5G technology and related capabilities.

This cooperation is evidence of support to MRANTI's aim to create an on-campus 5G experience center for its innovation clusters and the development of its 5G use cases and experiences.

This MoU extension marks an important milestone in Malaysia's push towards 5G technology, and the partnership between MRANTI, DNB and Ericsson is expected to accelerate the development of 5G-enabled STIE solutions, driving innovation and growth in various industries.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

