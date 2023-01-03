Ericsson and partners achieve 5G upload speed of more than 1.6Gbit/s

Leveraging 5G mmWave network, the companies achieve over 1.6Gbps upload speed in an enterprise environment. #pressrelease

STOCKHOLM – Singtel, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the successful achievement of a maximum upload speed of 1.6Gbps on 5G millimeter wave. By aggregating the 5G mmWaves through four carriers and balancing the upload and download patterns, Singtel was able to achieve these speeds on its network using a test device powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System.

Industry applications in areas like manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, entertainment and news production often require higher uplink capacity than that of typical consumer mobile users. With balanced pattern structure configuration, Singtel is able to effectively vary the uplink and downlink throughput and provide a higher uplink ratio for 5G mmWave, thus increasing the uplink peak cell throughput. This is a major boost for enterprises where use cases that require 5G high upload speeds can be enabled in a flexible, reliable, and secure way.

With the enhanced 5G upload speed and Singtel Paragon, the industry's first all-in-one 5G and multi-access edge compute business orchestration platform, enterprises will be better able to analyze the performance of their devices and network and increase the capability of real-time performance monitoring and feedback.

