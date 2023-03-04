Ericsson and Intel to advance 5G in Malaysia

STOCKHOLM – Intel and Ericsson will collaborate on their respective technology expertise to show how communications service providers (CSPs) can accelerate 5G adoption and expand their business-to-business (B2B) engagements based on 5G use-cases.

Amongst the areas identified for collaboration are the joint development of enterprise use cases in selected verticals such as manufacturing, transport and logistics. In addition, it involves working on the benefits of digitalization for emerging economies and the role 5G connectivity can play in building sustainable and resilient digital economies.

Read the full press release here.

