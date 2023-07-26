Ericsson and Intel collaborate on next-generation 5G infrastructure
STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Intel have announced a strategic collaboration to utilize Intel's 18A process and manufacturing technology for Ericsson's future next-generation optimized 5G infrastructure.
As part of the agreement, Intel will manufacture custom 5G SoCs (system-on-chip) for Ericsson to create highly differentiated leadership products for future 5G infrastructure. Additionally, Ericsson and Intel will expand their collaboration to optimize 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® vRAN Boost for Ericsson's Cloud RAN (radio access network) solutions to help communications service providers increase network capacity and energy efficiency while gaining greater flexibility and scalability.
In Intel's roadmap, 18A is their most advanced node among five nodes in four years. After introducing RibbonFET and PowerVia in Intel 20A, they will bring ribbon architecture innovation and improved performance to 18A. These technologies will help Intel reclaim leadership position by 2025 and enhance the future offerings for their customers.
Read the full press release here.
Like what we have to say? Click here to sign up to our daily newsletter
One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!
For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.