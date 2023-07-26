Ericsson and Intel collaborate on next-generation 5G infrastructure

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Intel have announced a strategic collaboration to utilize Intel's 18A process and manufacturing technology for Ericsson's future next-generation optimized 5G infrastructure.

As part of the agreement, Intel will manufacture custom 5G SoCs (system-on-chip) for Ericsson to create highly differentiated leadership products for future 5G infrastructure. Additionally, Ericsson and Intel will expand their collaboration to optimize 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® vRAN Boost for Ericsson's Cloud RAN (radio access network) solutions to help communications service providers increase network capacity and energy efficiency while gaining greater flexibility and scalability.

In Intel's roadmap, 18A is their most advanced node among five nodes in four years. After introducing RibbonFET and PowerVia in Intel 20A, they will bring ribbon architecture innovation and improved performance to 18A. These technologies will help Intel reclaim leadership position by 2025 and enhance the future offerings for their customers.

Read the full press release here.

