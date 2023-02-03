Ericsson and Etisalat demo 2.1Gbit/s 5G uplink speed

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and etisalat by e& have demonstrated an uplink data peak rate of 2.1 Gigabits per second (Gbps) on a commercial network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using 5G dual connectivity and carrier aggregation software features. The concept enables opportunities for a new set of 5G use cases that require high uplink capacity and throughput such as live commercial broadcasts over a 5G network.

By using a combination of Ericsson's New Radio Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and carrier aggregation software features, etisalat by e& is able to boost the uplink data speed of its 5G network. The demo was made possible by aggregating 4x100 MHz high-band millimeter Wave (mmWave) carrier components, with 1x100 MHz mid-band carrier component in the uplink.

The high uplink data rates will enable uplink-centric applications, like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and High-Definition videos, live broadcast from venues or in industrial settings that were earlier difficult to consider over mobile communications. Many uplink-loaded scenarios that involve a high number of smartphone users, such as sports matches, concerts, and other large events, will directly benefit from increased uplink network capacity to deliver a significantly improved user experience.

5G is creating never-before-seen opportunities for people and businesses by supporting cutting-edge solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles and advanced mobile cloud gaming. Faster connectivity speeds, ultra-low latency and greater bandwidth are driving progress, transforming industries, and dramatically improving day-to-day experiences.

