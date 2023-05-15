DoD, NTIA announce 5G plan for 3.3-3.4GHz

The U.S. Department of State, on behalf of the U.S. Government, is submitting a proposal to the May 2023 Inter-American Telecommunications Commission (CITEL) held in Mexico City, Mexico, which calls for opening the 3300-3400 MHz band for 5G mobile services within the Americas Region. If accepted as a regional proposal, CITEL would submit to the November 2023 World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC-23) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). If adopted by the WRC-23, the international Radio Regulations would be updated to identify this band as possible for 5G use in the Americas by countries that choose to do so. By submitting this proposal, which defines protections for incumbent services in this band, the U.S. Government is protecting critical operations and capabilities, while enabling use of the 3300-3400 MHz band for 5G mobile services by countries that wish to do so.

The Department of Defense and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration jointly emphasize that our support for the U.S. CITEL proposal does not prejudice the results of the Congressionally directed study examining the feasibility of sharing the broader lower 3 GHz band or its recommendations about domestic use of the band.

