Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Dish's free iPhone offer for Boost Infinite isn't a game-changer

News Analysis

Dish Network's offer of a free iPhone 14 for its Infinite Boost service will offer some help for the budding postpaid mobile offering, but it's not expected to transform that part of the business, industry analysts reckon.

Dish's Boost Infinite on Friday (June 9) launched Infinite Unlimited+, a $50 per month offering that includes unlimited talk, text and data and, for the first time, an "iPhone 14 on us" with a device trade-in. Customers who take the free iPhone offer must agree to a 36-month contract.

Boost Infinite also sells a $25 per line service without any device subsidies.

(Source: Dish)
(Source: Dish)

Dish's new plan costs more, but the iPhone subsidy enables Dish to target the 70% of postpaid phone gross adds that require a new phone when they switch to a new carrier, New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin explained in a research note.

But he also believes that Dish customers would be better off taking the $25 per month Boost Infinite plan and financing an iPhone purchase for 36 months at $19 per line separately. Chaplin also believes those iPhones currently will operate on the AT&T or T-Mobile networks, believing that Apple has yet to certify those devices on Dish's 5G network. But he does expect that to come together when Apple launches its new wave of iPhone products this fall and that older iOS devices will also be able to use the Dish network by then.

Dish launched Boost Infinite to a limited batch of customers in Q4 2022 and has been expanding availability and coverage ever since.

Minimal competitive impact expected

Chaplin doesn't expect Dish's latest Boost Infinite pair of offerings to have a big competitive impact on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, or on a select group of cable operators, including Altice USA, Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, that have launched mobile services through respective MVNO deals.

"The new plans are likely to be helpful, but not transformative, for gross and net adds for Dish," he wrote. "Similarly, they are unlikely to materially impact subscriber trends at the national carriers or Cable."

The analyst also views the Boost Infinite plans as "less attractive" than the current free-line promotions from cable operators such as Charter's relatively new Spectrum One promotional bundle of home broadband and mobile. "Charter's first-year-free offer is still the best deal going," Chaplin wrote.

'Increasingly desperate' to sell assets and raise cash

Dish's new Infinite Mobile plans arrive on the scene as questions continue to circulate about the company's ability to raise enough funds for its 5G network buildout and if it will require an extension to hit future FCC-mandated dates tied to the buildout.

Dish, which has seen its stock drop by more than 60% in the past year, "appears increasingly desperate to sell assets and raise money" and is also facing "speculation from insiders that it could face bankruptcy," the New York Post reported late last week.

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen is also looking to sell some of Dish's non-core assets to help raise cash, but anything that fits that category is a "drop in the bucket," the paper added, citing an unnamed source close to the situation.

Some industry-watchers believe Dish will seek an extension to its 2025 FCC 5G network coverage requirement.

"A 1-2 year extension would enable Dish to conserve, or at least delay, ~$2-3 billion of capital spending that would give it more runway to grow its consumer and enterprise subscriber base (while leveraging T-Mobile and AT&T's wholesale agreements for coverage)," analysts at Wells Fargo speculated last month.

Meanwhile, Dish's exploration of a merger with DirecTV – a scenario that Ergen views as "inevitable" – has stalled, the NY Post said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE