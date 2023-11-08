Dish reordering wireless retail biz

Dish Network confirmed that it is closing some of the offices in its wireless retail business, and plans to bring that work into its Denver headquarters. The move comes as the company installs new leadership into that organization.

"Like most businesses, we continually evaluate and make adjustments to ensure we're set up for long-term success," Dish wrote in a statement. "As a result, we are relocating positions from remote retail wireless offices (Overland Park, Kansas; Roseland, New Jersey; and Costa Mesa, California) to the Denver metro area in order to better meet the needs of our growing business. We expect to complete position relocations by October 9, 2023."

Dish is based in Englewood, Colorado, a suburb of Denver.

Dish declined to say how many positions would be affected by the move, but one person familiar with the company's operations speculated that it could cover hundreds of employees.

Just last month Dish embarked on some job cuts, Light Reading reported.

(Source: Robert K. Chin/Alamy Stock Photo)

FierceWireless and Mobile World Live also reported on Dish's latest moves. Dish's wireless retail business houses brands including Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite. The company counts around 8 million customers in the business.

In a LinkedIn post, Dish CEO Erik Carlson also announced the appointment of a new SVP for its wireless retail business, Sean Lee. Presumably Lee will work with Dish's EVP of wireless retail, Michael Kelly. Kelly – the executive who oversaw Dish's now-shuttered Blockbuster business – recently took over Dish's wireless retail business from Stephen Stokols, one of several Dish executives to leave the company in recent months.

The reordering comes just days after Dish announced plans to merge with EchoStar. The company also said it would spend just $2 billion expanding its 5G network over the next two years – far less than analysts had expected.

Last year, a company created by Charlie Ergen – the founder of Dish Network – entered talks to purchase Boost Mobile from Dish. According to that company's latest SEC filings, it remains in discussions with Dish for a possible transaction.

Related posts:



— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano