Dell'Oro: Public cloud 5G workloads 5-year revenues to reach $5.4B

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, has recently updated the 5G Workloads Moving to the Public Cloud report. It projects Hyperscale Cloud Providers (HCPs) to capture 9 percent of the 5G Standalone (5G SA) Workloads market in 2027. Public Cloud 5G SA Workloads' 5-year cumulative revenues are expected to reach $5.4 B with a five-year CAGR of 65 percent.

