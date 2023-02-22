Dell'Oro: Mobile backhaul microwave transmission market grew 7% in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Microwave Transmission equipment market grew two percent in 2022 to $3 billion. The market growth in the year was driven entirely by mobile backhaul, which grew seven percent. E-band radio shipments returned to a double-digit growth rate in 4Q 2022 due to the start of 5G rollouts in India. In the quarter, radio transceiver shipments grew nearly 40 percent year-over-year.

Highlights from the 4Q 2022 Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report:

Mobile network operators continued to install more wireless backhaul, driving a large increase in demand for Microwave Transmission equipment in 2022. A further five percent increase in mobile backhaul demand is projected for 2023.

Component shortages began to ease in late 2022. By the fourth quarter, the revenue shortfall from inadequate supply declined to only a percent.

Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia held the highest revenue share in 2022. Among these top three manufacturers, Huawei was the only vendor to increase its market share.

Huawei regained two percentage points of market share in the year. The company significantly improved its share across all regions with the exception of countries that exclude Huawei gear for geopolitical reasons.

