Dell'Oro: $18B microwave transmission equipment revenue over next five years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recent forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the cumulative revenue for Microwave Transmission equipment in the next five years is forecast to be $18 billion, which is 12 percent higher than the revenue achieved in the last five years.

Additional highlights from the Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul 5-Year Forecast July 2023 Report:

Demand for mobile backhaul equipment, consisting of both wireless and fiber systems, to be used in 5G networks is forecast to grow at a five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 20 percent.

The Microwave Transmission market is projected to peak in 2025 as the rate of growth in 5G deployments begins to slow the following year. Annual shipments are expected to reach a height of 1.8 million at that time.

We increased our forecast for Packet Microwave and the Asia Pacific region due to greater demand in India.

