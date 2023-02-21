Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Critics line up to take aim at Malaysia's 5G plan

News Analysis

It's not looking good for Malaysia's national 5G network plan, with public criticism of Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the government agency set up to run the scheme, mounting.

Last month it earned a government rebuke for overstating the rollout. DNB had claimed the network had reached more than 50% of the population; in reality it was providing live coverage to just 38%.

Over the weekend, former finance minister Jo Ghani said the government should get out of the commercial network business and leave it to the operators, pointing out that telcos in neighboring Thailand had had little difficulty in rolling out 5G. Local thinktank Emir Research on Sunday called for officials from DNB and regulator MCMC to appear before a parliamentary committee to explain oversight of the scheme.

Criticism of the agency running Malaysia's 5G rollout is mounting. (Source: Davidovich Mikhail/Alamy Stock Photo)
Criticism of the agency running Malaysia's 5G rollout is mounting.
(Source: Davidovich Mikhail/Alamy Stock Photo)

These are more than just carping. They are voices of dissatisfaction making themselves heard as the controversial project comes under review.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took office last November, announced a review into the 5G project as one of his first acts, claiming a lack of transparency in the process. In a recent interview with Bloomberg Anwar declared Malaysia's corruption was "systemic."

From Monet to Miranda Kerr

He was not referring to the 5G project specifically. But his words recall the massive 1MDB scandal of the last decade in which then-Prime Minister Najib Razak and associates bilked a sovereign wealth fund of at least $4.5 billion.

Besides supporting Razak's lavish lifestyle the illicit cash helped fund The Wolf of Wall Street, a superyacht, a Van Gogh, a Monet, and $8 million in jewelry and a see-through grand piano gifted to model Miranda Kerr. Razak is serving a 12-year prison term and Goldman Sachs paid nearly $3 billion in fines to settle charges over its role in the scandal.

In addition to the skeptical government and the drumbeat of public concern, what must really make DNB nervous is the limited support from the industry.

Operators have a host of objections to the wholesale plan: it limits their ability to differentiate and compete, the access charges are too high, their existing networks may turn into stranded assets. More recently it's been reported the operators have no visibility into the status of the cell sites and won't know which sites are ready until they have gone live.

So there's a lot not to like about the project and it's no surprise that only four operators – TM, YTL, Digi and Celcom – were willing to invest in it. Of those four, three were bound to give it their blessing – TM because its biggest shareholders are government-backed, and Digi and Celcom because they needed government approval for their just-completed merger.

The other major cellco, Maxis, has declined to invest in DNB and says it will wait for the conclusion of the review, due by the end of March. With the DNB failing to make a good impression on anyone, that looks like the smart money.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE