Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Cox Mobile commits to converged future

News Wire Feed

ATLANTA and BARCELONA, Spain – Cox Communications' new mobile phone service, Cox Mobile, is introducing the company's long-term convergence and connectivity strategy alongside other business updates this week during Mobile World Congress, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event.

Under Cox's converged vision, customers will be able to combine Cox Mobile and Cox Internet based on their individual connectivity needs and experience increased affordability, enhanced features, and improved performance. Official timing is not announced, but customers can expect to see the first converged offers in the next few months.

Beyond combined offers, Cox's convergence team is exploring long-term solutions to enhance customers' converged experience in and outside the home, including:

  • Leveraging wireless as a consumer safety net during outages
  • Prioritized speeds for converged customers
  • Continuous improvements to the wireless and wifi transition, ensuring it's seamless, automatic, and secure so customers save money without sacrificing performance or security.

Announcement details will be revealed during the company's Converge with Cox Mobile media event at MWC this week, where Cox Mobile and Convergence leaders will participate in a panel to discuss:

  • The company's connectivity evolution and long-term convergence strategy
  • New and upcoming additions to Cox Mobile's device portfolio
  • Relevant industry trends coming straight from MWC

Cox Mobile announced its successful launch in Cox markets nationwide earlier this year. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, customers have access to two simple data plans– Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited. Customers also have access to the network with unbeatable 5G reliability, as well as the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home and with more than 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wifi hotspots.

Read the full press release here.

Cox Communications

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Enables Intelligent and Digital Transformation of Mine Production By Huawei
Huawei at MWC 2023: Intelligent World Needs Stronger ICT Industry and Digital Economy By Huawei
Green & Development, Choosing Not to Choose: Huawei Launches the Green 1-2-3 Solution By Huawei
MWC Barcelona 2023: Huawei Advocates Striding Faster Towards an Intelligent World By Huawei
Huawei, EI Studios, and GSMA Intelligence Release ICT Infrastructure Report By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE