Cox Mobile commits to converged future

ATLANTA and BARCELONA, Spain – Cox Communications' new mobile phone service, Cox Mobile, is introducing the company's long-term convergence and connectivity strategy alongside other business updates this week during Mobile World Congress, the world's largest and most influential connectivity event.

Under Cox's converged vision, customers will be able to combine Cox Mobile and Cox Internet based on their individual connectivity needs and experience increased affordability, enhanced features, and improved performance. Official timing is not announced, but customers can expect to see the first converged offers in the next few months.

Beyond combined offers, Cox's convergence team is exploring long-term solutions to enhance customers' converged experience in and outside the home, including:

Leveraging wireless as a consumer safety net during outages

Prioritized speeds for converged customers

Continuous improvements to the wireless and wifi transition, ensuring it's seamless, automatic, and secure so customers save money without sacrificing performance or security.

Announcement details will be revealed during the company's Converge with Cox Mobile media event at MWC this week, where Cox Mobile and Convergence leaders will participate in a panel to discuss:

The company's connectivity evolution and long-term convergence strategy

New and upcoming additions to Cox Mobile's device portfolio

Relevant industry trends coming straight from MWC

Cox Mobile announced its successful launch in Cox markets nationwide earlier this year. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, customers have access to two simple data plans– Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited. Customers also have access to the network with unbeatable 5G reliability, as well as the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home and with more than 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wifi hotspots.

Read the full press release here.

