5G and Beyond

Cox Mobile adds iPhone 14 lineup to its device mix

News Wire Feed

ATLANTA – Cox Mobile now offers the most advanced iPhone lineup ever with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, all with a durable and sophisticated design, superfast 5G, impressive camera upgrades and vital new safety capabilities.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce new technologies and groundbreaking new safety capabilities, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. The powerful camera system brings impressive upgrades and huge improvements to low-light photos, thanks to the enhanced image pipeline, Photonic Engine. Offering stunning video quality, both models also include a new Action mode for incredibly stable video, and Cinematic mode, now available at 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. New vital safety capabilities — Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection — help connect iPhone users with emergency assistance when they need it most, and with the A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, gorgeous Super Retina XDR display, amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features and superfast 5G, this lineup is more advanced than ever before. iPhone 14 also activates with eSIM, an easier and more secure alternative to a physical SIM card that allows users to connect or quickly transfer their existing plans digitally. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in five beautiful colors — midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red.

Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max introduce intuitive new ways to experience iPhone, a new class of pro camera system, and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. Featuring the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone, new Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera and new TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, the pro camera system is even more advanced, and with Photonic Engine, represents the biggest camera leap ever. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also introduce a new interactive way to experience notifications and alerts with Dynamic Island, and the Always-On display. Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7- inch sizes in four gorgeous finishes — deep purple, gold, silver and space black — iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also include superfast 5G, Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, all while offering all-day battery life.

With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data plans – Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited. Customers also have access to a network with unbeatable 5G reliability, as well as the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home and with more than 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wifi hotspots.

Read the full announcement here.

Cox Communications

