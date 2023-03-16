Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Comcast fights mobile ad complaint lodged by AT&T

News Analysis

Comcast's recent success in mobile has evidently touched a nerve at AT&T. The telecom giant lodged a complaint with an ad watchdog group about several marketing claims Comcast has affixed to its Xfinity Mobile service. But Comcast is fighting back.

Following AT&T's challenge, the National Advertising Division (NAD) announced it has recommended that Comcast make some changes to its mobile advertising, including:

  • Modifying claims that Xfinity Mobile is the "fastest mobile service"
  • Discontinuing Xfinity Mobile's "most reliable," "highest ranked" and "best network" claims
  • Disclosing clearly and conspicuously that a Comcast broadband subscription is required for Xfinity Mobile

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service relies on an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) agreement with Verizon but also offloads traffic on the cable operator's own network of in-home and metro Wi-Fi access points. Comcast is also exploring further mobile data offloads using its own CBRS and 600MHz spectrum. Xfinity Mobile, offered to customers who bundle in Comcast's home broadband service, added a record 365,000 mobile lines in Q4 2022, extending the total to 5.31 million.

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service ended 2022 with 5.31 million mobile lines. (Source: Comcast)
Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service ended 2022 with 5.31 million mobile lines.
(Source: Comcast)

In its analysis of the AT&T complaint, NAD found that Xfinity Mobile does have the fastest combined Wi-Fi and cellular feeds, but that those speeds are limited to Comcast's Wi-Fi footprint.

Additionally, NAD determined that "the unqualified superiority speed claim reasonably conveys the message that the benefit is available wherever consumers use their mobile service, and therefore consumers may reasonably take away the message that so long as they have Xfinity mobile service – whether they are connected to cellular or WiFi – they will be able to experience the advertised fastest speeds across Xfinity’s entire mobile network." As a result, NAD recommended that Comcast disclose this "material limitation."

NAD also concluded that the Comcast mobile ads challenged by AT&T "do not adequately inform consumers of the circumstances under which the 'fastest mobile service' claim is true." NAD recommended that Comcast modify its ads to "clearly and conspicuously disclose" that the claim is based on combined Wi-Fi and cellular speeds and that this is true only within Comcast's footprint or when a customer is connected to Wi-Fi.

NAD urged Comcast to discontinue its "most reliable" and "highest ranked" claims "because the evidence in the record was not a good for fit the challenged claims." The watchdog also found that the "best network" claim is "broad and unqualified," holding that Comcast didn't provide evidence to support it.

Appeal underway

According to NAD, Comcast will appeal the organization's decision, arguing that that ads focus on the unique benefits of a service that is delivered through the combination of two networks. Comcast is also arguing that NAD's decision is inconsistent with previous cases addressing similar claims.

This case is just one of several ad fights involving cable operators and mobile operators as the competition for broadband and wireless customers remains heated.

Among recent examples, Comcast and MVNO partner Verizon were involved in a separate case tied to marketing claims for Comcast's 5G service plan when compared to a pair of Ultra Wideband 5G plans from Verizon. In that case, Comcast agreed to modify its ads to more directly disclose the material differences between the services.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Huawei’s IntelligentRAN helps CSPs manage the complexity of 5G By Huawei
Guiding Broadband To Address Industry-Wide Challenges By Kerry Doyle
After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE