Cincinnati buys $4.2M public safety network from Ceragon

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel – Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with the City of Cincinnati to upgrade its public safety network for payment of up to $4.2 million over several years. Ceragon's future-proof plan includes a multi-technology, multi-service solution that provides a robust, modernized backhaul and routing solution, as well as a long-term maintenance and support plan.

Ceragon is providing turnkey services for the design, architecture, equipment, rollout, and integration of the multi-technology solution. The new upgrade is anticipated to significantly enhance the capacity, efficiency, and lifespan of the network, while able to support high-demand applications such as artificial intelligence, automation, and real-time video.

About Ceragon Networks

