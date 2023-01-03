Chunghwa Telecom and Ericsson ink MoU for 5G and beyond

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain for cooperation in areas of 5G Advanced and 6G to explore 5G innovative applications. They aim to maximize energy efficiency and to create an energy-efficient network with distinguished mobile experience.

With the MoU, the collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation for a wide range of industries with advanced connectivity and ICT technologies by addressing the private network market. In the near term, the two parties will work hand in hand to expedite the commercialization of 5G Standalone (SA) to unleash the full potential of 5G with end-to-end network slicing capabilities, to explore innovative 5G use cases requiring ultra-low latency, while fully leveraging the spectrum resources of CHT.

In the long run, the goal of both organizations is to facilitate knowledge sharing and to extend their existing partnership in the standard development of 5G Advanced, including R18 and beyond, and testing into research on future 6G systems. This is to ensure the evolving 3GPP standard can meet the requirements of future communication scenarios. In addition, as CHT has adopted a centralized radio access network (C-RAN) architecture for its island-wide 5G network, the RAN cloudification will also be another key focus area in network evolution. The ultimate goal is to support CHT in building out an intelligent network that is highly automated with Ericsson's top-notch network portfolio with optimal energy efficiency and advanced AI technology.

The MoU was signed at MWC 2023 by Rong-Chi Lin, Chief Technology Officer of Chunghwa Telecom, and David Chou, President of Ericsson Taiwan and witness by Shui-Yi Kuo, President of Chunghwa Telecom, and Chris Houghton, Senior Vice President and Head of Northeast Asia, Ericsson. In addition, CHT and Ericsson demonstrated a sustainable network use case at MWC, in which CHT deployed Ericsson's energy-efficient Massive MIMO radios, resulting in more than 30% of energy saving while improving downlink throughput by 6%-8%.

Read the full press release here.

