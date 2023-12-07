Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

China Mobile and ZTE partner to safeguard Kekexili, connecting uninhabited regions with 5G

News Wire Feed

SHENZHEN, China – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, in collaboration with Sanjiangyuan National Park, China Mobile and China Tower, has achieved the remarkable feat of implementing 5G coverage at the Zhuonai Lake Protection Station in Kekexili, the highest-altitude World Natural Heritage site, renowned for its abundant wildlife resources. This milestone connects Kekexili to the world through 5G, marking the beginning of a new era in animal protection and ecological monitoring. The 5G network acts as an invisible shield, safeguarding Kekexili's precious ecosystem.

Zhuonai Lake, located in the heart of Kekexili, is renowned as the "Tibetan antelope maternity ward". Every year from May to July, tens of thousands of female Tibetan antelopes undertake long migrations to give birth in the vicinity of Zhuonai Lake. As a result, Zhuonai Lake serves as a vital observation and relay point for protecting Tibetan antelopes. The protection station staff are required to conduct extended patrols in the area.

Traditional patrols relied on satellite phones, which left the staff disconnected for much of their time. This lack of connectivity posed challenges to ensuring personal safety and presented numerous inconveniences in the execution of patrol duties.

In early May, the deployment of the 5G base station at Zhuonai Lake Protection Station commenced. The harsh natural environment, characterized by high altitude, extreme cold, strong winds, and permafrost, posed substantial challenges to technical solutions and equipment performance. Through close collaboration between China Mobile and ZTE, a series of obstacles were overcome, including personnel facing hypoxia, altitude sickness, and disturbances from wildlife. After more than twenty days of dedicated efforts, the project was successfully completed with exceptional standards, efficiency, and quality, successfully making the first video call within this vast uninhabited area.

The deployed 5G base station at Zhuonai Lake utilizes two frequency bands to achieve a balance between coverage and capacity. The 700MHz band, combined with 5G ultra-long-range coverage technology, covers a radius of over 10 kilometers, with a single base station covering the entire Zhonai Lake region. Additionally, the 2.6GHz band enables support for 32 high-definition video uploads, meeting the high bandwidth requirements for HD video backhaul around the protection station.

The base station transmission utilizes wide bandwidth and long-distance microwave relay, allowing for a single hop span of over 57 kilometers. Furthermore, all equipment at the site is powered by solar energy, designed to withstand 11-level winds, and engineered to endure temperatures as low as -50°C.

According to Hu Bo, General Manager of China Mobile, the protection work in Kekexili poses significant challenge. Extending China's 5G network coverage to uninhabited areas to support environmental protection and enhance the integrated management of protected areas has long been a goal for China Mobile. Currently, the maximum internet transmission speed around the protection station is 860Mbps. High-quality 5G networks bring numerous benefits. They enable real-time observation of Tibetan antelope births, ensuring crucial wildlife monitoring. Additionally, they prevent protection staff from being isolated in harsh environments, promoting their safety and well-being. Moreover, 5G technology opens up possibilities for future environmental protection, ecological monitoring, scientific expeditions, and changes in the management of protected areas.

According to Sun Lijun, Deputy Director of Sanjiangyuan National Park Administration, the deployment of 5G is a crucial step towards achieving smart management of national parks. It will significantly enhance the efficiency of scientific management in national parks and establish a more comprehensive mechanism for protection and research in Kekexili.

Moving forward, Sanjiangyuan National Park, China Mobile, China Tower, and ZTE will strengthen their cooperation, leveraging communication technology to enhance the protection of world heritage sites. Together, they aim to build a regional ecological civilization, fostering sustainable development and protection efforts.

Read the full press release here.

China Mobile

ZTE

