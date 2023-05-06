Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Charter taps Nokia for targeted 5G network deployment

News Analysis

Nokia says it has notched its first "large-scale" wireless 5G deal with a cable operator after signing up Charter Communications to use the vendor's "AirScale" equipment portfolio for its targeted 5G network deployment.

Financial terms weren't announced, but Nokia said the Charter deal includes 5G RAN gear, baseband units and newly developed strand-mounted CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) small cells. Nokia said Charter will use its 5G gear to deliver mobile traffic in "strategic locations" across the operator's 41-state footprint. The early work between Nokia and Charter has centered on the cable operator's deployment of CBRS spectrum in one unnamed market that's being used for a blueprint for deployments to additional areas.

Charter's Spectrum Mobile unit ended the first quarter of 2023 with nearly 6 million lines. (Source: Charter Communications)
Charter's Spectrum Mobile unit ended the first quarter of 2023 with nearly 6 million lines.
(Source: Charter Communications)

Nokia's win at Charter comes about three years after Charter came away with more than 210 CBRS licenses for about $464.25 million. Charter completed the buildout of its mobile core network in the first quarter of 2022.

"Incorporating Nokia's innovative 5G technology into our advanced wireless converged network will help us ensure that Spectrum customers in areas with a high concentration of mobile traffic continue to receive superior mobile connectivity, including the nation's fastest wireless speeds," Justin Colwell, Charter's EVP, connectivity technology, said in a statement.

It's not immediately clear how much of Charter's targeted 5G rollout will go to Nokia. Samsung connected with Charter on a set of 4G and 5G trials a few years ago but that work has yet to turn into any announced commercial deals.

Charter in 'no rush' to deploy CBRS spectrum

Charter, which ended Q1 2023 with nearly 6 million mobile lines, is expected to deploy its CBRS spectrum broadly in high usage areas that can generate the best return on investment. However, CEO Chris Winfrey stressed recently that Charter is "not in a rush" to roll it out because of the benefits it's continuing to see from its MVNO pact with Verizon.

Charter, which is already leaning heavily on Wi-Fi to offload the bulk of the wireless traffic generated by its Spectrum Mobile customers, has also expressed interest in other spectrum, including the 3.1GHz-3.45GHz, 7GHz and 37GHz bands.

Like Charter, Comcast is also exploring targeted CBRS deployments. Comcast announced last fall it will use Samsung radios for its 5G build in select, high-traffic areas. Comcast followed that with an announcement earlier this year that it will roll out Nokia's 5G Stand Alone Core networking software to support Comcast's deployment of CBRS and 600MHz spectrum.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
ZTE reaffirms its commitment to ITU's Partner2Connect Digital Coalition By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE