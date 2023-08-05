Sign In Register
Charter hires former Sprint executive for mobile push

News Wire Feed

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that mobile industry veteran David Owens has been named Senior Vice President, Mobile Product. Owens will be responsible for delivering the continued market-leading success of Charter's Spectrum Mobile™ product, including developing and executing the company's mobile product strategy, product management, overseeing supplier relationships and developing new partnerships. He will report to Chief Mobile Officer Danny Bowman and will be based in Denver.

Owens has over 30 years of experience in the communications industry. He joins Charter from Harman International, where he was a Senior Vice President overseeing the company's Digital Transformation Solutions, a 7,000-person business unit providing engineering services. During his tenure at Harman he also ran business development and strategic partnerships for the company's consumer audio business. Previously Owens spent 27 years at Sprint, where he held a range of leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Product, and Head of Marketing. While at Sprint he developed and launched innovative products in the mobile industry, as well as the first-ever phone leasing program. Owens also managed Sprint's key supplier relationships, including Samsung, Apple and various software partners.

Owens received a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Kansas and a master's degree in Business Administration and Management from Baker University.

Read the full press release here.

Charter

