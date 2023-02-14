Centerline buys Pearson Pelletier Telecom for wireless services

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. – Centerline Communications LLC ("Centerline"), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity ("Audax"), and a recognized leader of design, build, and maintenance services in support of Fortune 500 clients' critical infrastructure, fiber, and wireless networks, announced it is combining forces with Pearson Pelletier Telecom ("PPT"). This strategic acquisition will support increased demand for these services across the combined company's blue-chip customer base and represents Centerline's sixth acquisition under Audax' ownership.

Already an established platform across the United States, the deal to combine with PPT is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Centerline that serve to expand coverage across North America.

"The combination of Centerline and PPT brings together unparalleled capabilities in critical infrastructure design, build, and maintenance services," said Josh Delman, CEO of Centerline. "Together, we are creating additional value for our employees, customers, and suppliers as we implement our primary business strategy to provide turnkey solutions for all critical infrastructure facilities and networks."

PPT is a leading wireless network and infrastructure services company in Canada that provides line and antenna services to major Canadian telecom companies, including Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications, Telus, and Videotron. PPT has historically operated in the Quebec and Ontario markets, but has more recently undertaken new initiatives to expand across Canada. PPT also aims to provide additional services, such as wireline and engineering services to its blue-chip customer base and will partner with Centerline to execute this strategy.

