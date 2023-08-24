Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Celona goes to Southeast Asia

News Wire Feed

CAMPBELL, Calif. – Continuing its global expansion efforts, Celona, a leading innovator of enterprise private wireless systems today announced that it is extending its global presence into South East Asia, entering into strategic partnerships with leading service and solution providers within the Philippines, Korea and Vietnam to deliver next generation 5G LAN solutions to enterprises throughout the region that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.

Driving Celona’s global expansion into the Southeast Asian market, the company has recently signed an MoU with TMT conglomerate NOW Corporation and NOW Telecom in the Philippines, and non-binding agreements with mobile network operators throughout the Southeast Asia including Viettel in Vietnam, and Peratech and WIZCORE in South Korea. In addition, Celona has entered a reseller partnership with Rhodos Consulting Group, Inc. to help facilitate its go-to-market strategy within Korea.

Under the MOUs, the companies will collaborate to develop a service model for jointly offering turnkey Celona 5G stand-alone (SA) private wireless networks to a wide range of vertical markets including ports, transportation hubs, factories, and logistics operations. The partnerships will focus on the integration, interoperability testing, and validation of a Celona’s private 5G solution as well as sales and marketing strategies for delivering private wireless solutions throughout the region. The MoUs provide a strategic direction for the companies leading to a commercial framework in the future.

Celona’s 5G LAN solution will benefit Southeast Asian businesses and operators looking to easily deploy a comprehensive private cellular network that is built on cloud-first architecture, utilizing plug-and-play technology, self-organizing wireless, and sophisticated quality of service features that deliver the highest levels of security, reliability, and deterministic performance.

According to Allied Market Research, the Southeast Asia 5G private network market was valued at US $59.31 million in 2020, and is projected to reach US $1939.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 41.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Manufacturing, energy and utilities, transport, and logistics are projected to be among the biggest sectors driving private 5G adoption while increased investment in mobile computing and communication solutions by several countries, coupled with the surge in demand for low latency connectivity, are expected to influence the market growth for private wireless in the region.

Earlier this year, Celona unveiled the industry’s first all-inclusive collection of indoor and outdoor 5G NR products for the U.S. and European markets that support a wide range of international 5G NR bands including n48, n77, n78 and n79.

Read the full press release here.

Celona

