Capgemini's Ashish Yadav: Monetizing 5G and aiding the defense industry

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Light Reading caught up with Capgemini's Ashish Yadav, head of strategic alliances and technical product marketing, to discuss how the company is working with carriers to help them profit from 5G services, plus Capgemini's success in the NTIA's 2022 5G Challenge, how it's making products that serve the defense industry – and more.

Related stories:

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading