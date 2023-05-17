Boingo's Rachel Rea on 5G for trains and planes

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Rachel Rea, SVP of operations for Boingo Wireless, provided an update on Boingo's 5G and Wi-Fi deployments across transportation hubs in New York and New Jersey such as the New York Port Authority. She also discussed Boingo's work connecting military bases and her takeaways from the Women in Telecom summit.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Boingo's network deployments at transportation hubs in NY and NJ (00:15)

Challenges to deploying indoor 5G (02:06)

The degree to which US mobile carriers are willing to work with neutral hosts (03:39)

Update on Boingo's network deployments at military bases (04:23)

Highlights from the Women in Telecom summit (05:35)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading