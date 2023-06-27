Bellevue to test C-V2X with T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, the City of Bellevue, recognized as one of the top cities in the nation for digital innovation, and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the launch of a joint project that uses network-based Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology and T-Mobile 5G to provide near real-time communications between cars, traffic infrastructure and vulnerable road users ― including pedestrians and cyclists.

This is all in support of Bellevue's Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate road-related fatalities and serious injuries by 2030. To help achieve this goal, T-Mobile will provide cellular connectivity, C-V2X equipment, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, technical integration and end-to-end testing. The City of Bellevue will utilize these assets to implement and evaluate various C-V2X use cases designed to detect and protect individuals on the road.

The project will leverage T-Mobile's award-winning 5G network to establish reliable and low-latency connections, enabling vehicles and traffic infrastructure to exchange information and notifications about pedestrians and cyclists in near real-time ― even in situations that are beyond visual line of sight. The City of Bellevue and T-Mobile will also make a mobile app available for Bellevue road users to download. This app will provide drivers with early visual and audible warnings about potentially harmful road interactions, contributing to increased safety and awareness on the road. At launch, C-V2X will be used in scenarios involving reduced speed zones, school zone flashing beacons, mid-block pedestrian crossings and signalized intersections.

Moreover, as a testament to this proactive endeavor, T-Mobile embraces and supports the U.S. Department of Transportation National Roadway Safety Strategy Allies in Action campaign in partnership with the City of Bellevue. This collaborative effort showcases a shared commitment to bridging public and private sectors to help reduce fatalities and severe injuries on America's roadways.

These C-V2X solutions and early prototyping were developed at T-Mobile's innovation center, the 5G Hub, located in Bellevue's Spring District. It's here that T-Mobile works with partners and developers to create new solutions leveraging the latest in wireless technologies.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country's largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier's 5G network covers 326 million people across 2 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 275 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile's super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity – nearly everyone in the country – this year.

Read the full press release here.

