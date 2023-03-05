Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

ATN International teases another big carrier deal

News Analysis

ATN International executives said the company expects to ink an agreement with "another national carrier" during its current fiscal quarter. But they didn't provide details about the structure of the agreement or reveal the identity of the carrier.

In 2019, AT&T agreed to pay ATN's Commnet Wireless $167.5 million to build and maintain AT&T's wireless network in the Southwestern US. AT&T said it would use the network for its own commercial mobile services and for public safety offerings delivered through FirstNet. FirstNet is a government agency charged with offering nationwide wireless services to public safety users.

"These partnerships with the national mobile carriers are a testament to our strong and reliable offerings, scalability, deep and broad local operating capabilities and brand reputation," ATN CEO Michael Prior boasted during his company's recent quarterly earnings call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

The financial analysts at Raymond James expressed hope that ATN's new carrier deal plays out differently than its initial agreement with AT&T for FirstNet. ATN had planned to be finished with its FirstNet work in 2021, but Prior reported last week that the project is still only about 75% complete.

FirstNet targets public safety users like police. (Source: B Christopher/Alamy Stock Photo)
FirstNet targets public safety users like police.
(Source: B Christopher/Alamy Stock Photo)

ATN "has a project with another nationwide carrier in the pipeline, though it will be different in structure from FirstNet, have positive margins, help optimize costs, and have an underpinning of long-term recurring revenues," the Raymond James analysts wrote. "We are highly interested in learning more details when the contract is finalized."

The analysts noted that the remaining revenues from ATN's FirstNet construction project should amount to around $12 million to $14 million, well below initial expectations of $27 million. Further, construction of some sites is getting pushed into 2024 while others are being canceled altogether.

"Given the low-margin nature of these revenues, the impact ... is minimal," the analysts noted.

Chasing new business

As Light Reading previously reported, ATN is pivoting away from wireless and toward fiber. Under its previous model, big wireless network operators like AT&T and Verizon would pay ATN roaming fees in order to make sure their customers had a connection where ATN offered services through Commnet and other brands.

However, that strategy slowly fell apart as the big network operators expanded their networks into the rural locations where ATN operated.

Now, ATN is mainly pursuing a strategy of building fiber in rural areas. In its legacy wireless business, the company is now offering "carrier services" that include space on its cell towers for the radios of other, incoming network operators, alongside installation, backhaul and maintenance services for those radios. That's likely what the company is hoping to offer its new "national carrier" customer.

ATN's new customer may be Verizon or T-Mobile. T-Mobile, for its part, has made rural expansion a key part of its overall business case in recent years.

In 2022, ATN reported $129 million from its US "carrier services" business, up from the $108 million it notched in 2021. However, the company attributed most of that growth to its Alaskan operations.

The company said it lost around $14.5 million in its western US "carrier services" business during that period "primarily as a result of the restructure of certain carrier contracts."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 23, 2023 Software unhEATs the World Digital Symposium
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling of 5G
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE