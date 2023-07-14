Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

AT&T to deploy network tech to aid 5G battery life

News Analysis

5G devices have long suffered from relatively poor battery life compared to 4G and 3G gadgets.

The situation was important enough for iPhone maker Apple to install a setting within its iOS operating system that allows users to funnel their traffic off 5G to preserve their phone's battery life.

iPhone screenshot
iPhone screenshot

More recently, network-monitoring company Ookla released new data showing the effects of 5G on phones' batteries. "5G use drains your smartphone battery faster than 4G-LTE," the firm wrote. "Ookla Speedtest Intelligence data shows that smartphone users accessing 5G networks experience higher battery drain than those using 4G-LTE, of between 6 percent and 11 percent, depending on the System on Chip (SoC) in their device."

The firm reported that Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, managed to consume the least amount of power of the SoCs it tested. Ookla reported testing phones running chips from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung and Google.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Ookla)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Ookla)

Networks to the rescue

Of course, phone makers primarily control the performance of their gadget's batteries. But Sebastian Barros, a top executive at wireless equipment maker Ericsson, argued there are technologies within wireless networks themselves that can help improve 5G battery life.

"Your battery drains faster on 5G, but the industry is working to fix this," he wrote in a recent LinkedIn post. He specifically listed several new networking technologies – including RRC_INACTIVE State, DRX + WUS and Maximum MIMO Layers Reduction – as capable of reducing the strain 5G can put on a phone's battery.

Light Reading reached out to officials from AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon – the top 5G network operators in the US – to see whether they were working on the issue.

"From longer term industry standardization advancements to ongoing network optimizations, AT&T is working with our ecosystem partners to provide the best user experience for our customers," Jason Sikes, a top AT&T networking executive, wrote in response to questions from Light Reading.

Sikes said that "in the coming months," AT&T would introduce two technologies designed to improve the battery life of its customers' phones. Sikes said that Bandwidth Part Switching is a new 3GPP feature that can enable AT&T's network to modulate its connections to provide speed when necessary, and back off and preserve battery life when possible. Another technology – User Equipment Assistance Information (UAI) – promises to allow "the device to inform the network of its preferred connection parameters (e.g., MIMO layers, number of component carriers, RRC state, etc.) depending on the activities it is performing, thermal and device current consumption," according to Sikes.

He said other technologies under review at AT&T include RRC_Inactive mode, Wake Up Signal (WUS), Thermal management and 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap), which he said could help with customers' battery life.

Officials from T-Mobile and Verizon either did not respond to questions from Light Reading on the topic or did not offer any insights into their plans.

Heat and power

Finally, a new report from the analysts at Signals Research Group offers a look at the relationship between network speeds, battery life and device heat.

"Yes, 5G usage can kill the battery but it generally happens after consuming lots and lots of data. Once you equate data speeds, data usage and battery life, the real outcome is that faster data speeds almost always result in improved current efficiency, or the achieved data speed relative to the associated battery drain required to achieve that speed," the firm wrote in a new report.

Specifically, the analysts tested the speeds, battery life and thermal performance of several unnamed 5G phones connected to millimeter wave (mmWave) networks. Such networks are typically only available in downtown areas or inside airports and sports stadiums, but they can support blazing fast speeds. mmWave connections have long been shown to heat up phones.

"Although 5G mmWave phones tend to get hotter faster ... the subsequent higher data speeds more than offset the rate of increase in the temperature," the firm wrote of its testing. It added that some phones got hotter than others, which it attributed potentially to the location of the 5G modem relative to the temperature sensors near the battery.

SRG summarized: "The point ... is that the more rapid increase in temperature also corresponded with much faster data speeds, meaning that when downloading a fixed amount of data, the absolute increase in temperature was almost always lower when the smartphone was downloading at a faster speed. This statement is true even though the smartphones also experienced a more rapid increase in temperature when downloading at faster speeds."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
Building Innovation Momentum to Boost Digital and Intelligent Transformation By Huawei
Huawei Will Launch Full Set of Commercial 5.5G Network Equipment in 2024 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
Qualcomm vs. Arm: What are the best and worst-case scenarios? By Prakash Sangam, Founder and Principal, Tantra Analyst
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2023 Data + Digital Twins for More Profitable Telcos
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
July 27, 2023 TDM Network Transformation to the Telco Cloud
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE