Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

AT&T to buy more spectrum across Oklahoma

News Analysis

AT&T appears to be in the early stages of improving its 5G network across parts of Oklahoma, based on the company's latest filings with the FCC.

As first noted by spectrum-tracking company Spektrum Metrics, AT&T told the FCC that it reached an agreement with Pioneer Telephone Cooperative to acquire some of that company's 700MHz and PCS spectrum licenses in Oklahoma.

"By acquiring control of the ... licenses, AT&T will be able to augment its network capacity and improve the quality of services it offers in the affected market," the operator wrote.

An AT&T official declined to comment beyond the FCC filings.

(Source: Robert K. Chin - Storefronts/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Robert K. Chin - Storefronts/Alamy Stock Photo)

The move doesn't come as a total surprise. As previously reported by Light Reading, Pioneer Cellular disclosed earlier this year that it would shut down its cellular operations.

"For 70 years, Pioneer has been proudly serving our customers and businesses with the best communication tools to keep them connected with the people, communities and information that matters most," the company said. "We have made the business decision to discontinue our cellular operations by this summer."

A Pioneer official told the Southwest Ledger the company exited the wireless industry because it's difficult for smaller providers to be profitable. Other smaller wireless network operators have made similar decisions in recent years.

Instead, Pioneer said it will focus on fiber – a move that dovetails with the US government's plan to flood rural areas with subsidies for building new broadband networks.

According to AT&T's filing with the FCC, Pioneer counts around 37,000 mobile customers, including 147 prepaid customers, 86 Lifeline customers and 732 fixed wireless customers. Pioneer is working to move those customers onto other networks.

The hunt for coverage

This is AT&T's latest such spectrum acquisition. As Light Reading previously reported, Indigo Wireless in Pennsylvania recently disclosed it would transfer its 850MHz and PCS spectrum holdings to AT&T.

Broadly, AT&T has been working to expand its coverage area in part to support the US government's FirstNet program for first responders in rural areas.

However, AT&T's purchase of Pioneer's spectrum licenses in Oklahoma is somewhat surprising considering Pioneer launched an LTE network through Verizon's LTE in Rural America (LRA) program in 2015. Verizon officials did not respond to questions about Pioneer.

Brian Goemmer, of Spektrum Metrics, explained that Pioneer leases some of Verizon's spectrum holdings as one of its LRA partners. "With Pioneer's exit, the spectrum will effectively roll back to Verizon," Goemmer wrote in response to questions from Light Reading.

However, Goemmer noted that now, following Pioneer's exit, Verizon may need to build its own network in Oklahoma to cover Pioneer's old network footprint. He said Verizon could also partner with other carriers in the area to obtain such coverage.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 5G: Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE