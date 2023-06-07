AT&T signs on to Boldyn's San Fran network
SAN FRANCISCO & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – AT&T and Boldyn Networks, a leading infrastructure provider in the United States and globally, today announced they are bringing significant coverage expansion for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA). Through this partnership, millions of passengers will be getting improved wireless connectivity across tunnels, stations, rail cars, and surrounding areas.
This initiative from SFMTA supports BART's critical initiatives in delivering 5G connectivity to riders and surrounding communities, including its new digital railway project. For more information about SFMTA's Central Subway Project, visit sfmta.com/CentralSubway.
