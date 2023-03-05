Astound Broadband teams with Reach for new mobile offering

PRINCETON, N.J. and BOSTON, Mass. – Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, powered by leading regional providers RCN, Grande Communications (Grande), Wave Broadband (Wave) and enTouch Systems (enTouch), today announced the company has partnered with Reach, the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) for launching network-based services, to offer Astound Mobile.

The partnership will allow Astound customers to take advantage of state-of -the-art mobile service and will soon be available to the four million homes currently passed by Astound Broadband.

Building on Astound's heritage of award-winning customer service, Astound Mobile will leverage one of the nation's largest 5G networks and will offer a variety of plans that will give customers access to substantial savings when bundled with Astound's ultra-fast internet service. Astound's entrance into the wireless market comes at a time when the need for fast, reliable, high-value broadband and mobile services is more critical than ever.

Partnering with Reach offers Astound a turnkey solution for every persona (end users, sales and support agents, and business stakeholders), and every step of their customer's mobile journey (Learn, Buy, Get, Use, Pay, Support, Acquire). Reach offers a full broadband digitization suite including modules for billing, service provisioning, customer self-service, agent interfaces, and more.

