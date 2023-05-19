Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Asian operators have moved on from 5G

News Analysis

If you went looking for 5G in the latest Asian operator filings, you would have searched in vain.

After years of weak financial returns, consumer 5G has virtually disappeared from the narrative for most Asian telcos.

To take one example: SK Telecom, Korea's biggest mobile operator, has spent $4.7 billion on 5G capex, or around 63% of total capex in the past four years. In that period, it has converted 61% of its subscriber base to 5G and its mobile ARPU of 30,100 Korean won (US$22.72) has actually dropped.

SK Telecom is focusing on AI rather than 5G these days. (Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)
SK Telecom is focusing on AI rather than 5G these days.
(Source: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News)

The company reported 1.5% growth in mobile revenue in the first quarter – but said that was because of the return of roaming.

5G's tepid financial impact is pretty much conventional wisdom today. Even so, it is remarkable to consider the contrast between 5G's expectations, the level of resources it has demanded and its so-far underwhelming performance.

But just as notable is the way the big Asian operators have moved on to new services. SKT is turning itself into an AI company. KT Corp is growing its media and cloud business. In neighboring Japan, just emerging from a 5G price war, telcos are leaning into a broad swathe of growth drivers such as financial and smart services.

Silent on 5G these days

Market leader NTT Docomo envisages a turnaround in consumer 5G in the next year – but that will come not from new services but by signing up hordes of school-age subscribers.

In Docomo's medium-term strategy, issued 18 months ago, consumer 5G does not rate a mention. It is pinning its hopes instead on the NTT Group's advanced optical network concept, IOWN.

In China, the other big Asian market, the telcos that deployed 5G networks at a pace and scale unmatched by any other country are also silent on 5G these days. They have now moved on to cloud and national digital infrastructure.

The one exception appears to be Japan's KDDI, which insists that 5G is at the center of its growth strategy.

"We have discussed that there will be no continuous business if we do not grow 5G," KDDI President Makoto Takahashi told a briefing last week. "So we want to focus fully on how to restore ARPU in 5G."

He said the operator is aiming for "continuous growth" through increasing 5G revenue and ARPU.

Even so, KDDI is looking to expand its non-core services including payments, digital twins, data centers and the connected car in the coming years.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE