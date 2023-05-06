Apollo invests $2B into AT&T mobile subsidiary
NEW YORK – Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that, on behalf of its affiliated and third-party insurance clients and other investors, it has agreed to invest $2.0 billion in preferred equity securities to be issued by AT&T Mobility II LLC, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).
AT&T Mobility II LLC will use the proceeds from the investment to partially replace the $8 billion of preferred interests that were outstanding prior to the fourth quarter of 2022.
The investment, expected to be completed in June 2023, allows Apollo’s insurance and institutional clients to access investment-grade rated securities in one of the nation’s leading wireless businesses.
Read the full press release here.
Like what we have to say? Click here to sign up to our daily newsletter
One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!
For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.