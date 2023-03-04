Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Altice USA gets more aggressive with mobile

News Analysis

Altice USA is starting to market its Optimum Mobile service more aggressively in the form of device promos that have been introduced in recent weeks.

As spotted by the analysts at TD Cowen, Optimum Mobile has been promoting a new buy-one/get-one (BOGO) free offer on select Samsung devices since around March 24.

Under that deal, which applies to "well-qualified" customers, Optimum Mobile customers can buy one Samsung Galaxy A14 5G phone and get another one free. According to the fine print, the free, second Samsung device is applied across 36 monthly bill credits with the activation of two Optimum Mobile lines and the purchase or finance of the first device. Customers who pursue that deal must also sign up for autopay.

(Source: Altice USA promotion page for its Optimum Mobile service)
(Source: Altice USA promotion page for its Optimum Mobile service)

Among other deals currently being promoted for Optimum Mobile, customers can also get $200 off an Apple iPhone 13 mini. Altice USA is also offering $100 discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S22 5G.

Optimum Mobile, underpinned by an MVNO deal with T-Mobile, is selling a baseline Unlimited service (20 gigabytes of premium data) for $30 per month per line when customers take two or more lines, or Unlimited Max (50GB of premium data) for $40 per month per line – up to five lines per account. Optimum Mobile also sells a 1GB plan for $15 per month per line and a 3GB plan for $25 per month per line.

Altice USA is also giving a price break on home broadband service when customers bundle in Optimum Mobile. When they do bundle in mobile, customers can get $10 off home broadband for the 100 Mbit/s-300 Mbit/s and 500 Mbit/s speed tiers, or $15 off if they take the company's 1-Gig or 2-Gig home broadband products.

Mobile taking on 'a more meaningful role'

Those device promos and packages are coming together a few weeks after new CEO Dennis Mathew promised that "mobile will take on a more meaningful role" at Altice USA as the company explores new pricing and packaging strategies.

Altice USA, which launched mobile service in the fall of 2019 with original MVNO partner Sprint, added 4,000 mobile lines in Q4 2022, bringing its grand total to 240,000.

Mobile "is largely an untapped opportunity for us, and so this is going to be a focus as we move forward," Mathew said. "We are actively working on a new pricing packaging that brings broadband and mobile together with even more value. And I think that's going to be critical to helping us win in this space."

Altice USA is also investing more heavily into retail to showcase the Optimum Mobile product. At last check, the company had 137 retail stores open and expected to add more retail outlets as the year goes on.

Altice USA's cable industry peers are already getting more aggressive with broadband/mobile convergence packages. Charter Communications is hoping to boost mobile line counts with its new "Spectrum One" bundle. Comcast recently introduced a similar type of bundle.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
How HKBN Transforms from a Telco Operator to an ICT Powerhouse By Kevin Casey
Intelligent IP Networks Open Vast Value-add Possibilities for Carriers By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE