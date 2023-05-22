Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Altice USA exploring more mobile offload options

News Analysis

Altice USA's near-term mobile strategy is focused on driving up mobile subscribers and mobile lines. But the company is also looking into ways to offload more mobile traffic and improve margins on its Optimum Mobile product.

"I think there's a huge opportunity" to improve the company's ability to offload mobile data traffic, Altice USA CEO Dennis Mathew said last week at MoffettNathanson's Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.

Altice USA's mobile data offload is currently happening over Wi-Fi, including the 2 million or so hotspots that have been deployed in the company's footprint covering parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Altice USA previously ran an "AirStrand" pilot with Sprint, its former mobile virtual network (MVNO) partner, focusing on small cells deployed on aerial plant. However, that initiative, once viewed as a tool to offload more mobile data, was unwound following the T-Mobile-Sprint merger and Altice USA's new MVNO agreement with T-Mobile.

(Source: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo)

Opportunistic with offload

Mathew didn't outline how Altice USA might expand its ability to offload traffic, other than to say that it would be done "opportunistically." But he said he views mobile offload as a way to "improve the margin profile" of the Optimum Mobile service.

Mathew said Optimum Mobile is profitable at the gross margin level, but he didn't speculate on when it would become net margin positive (after customer acquisition costs).

"There's an opportunity to drive that even further with offload," Mathew said.

Altice USA could pursue that with broader deployments of Wi-Fi or perhaps see if it can tap into the General Authorized Access option in the shared CBRS band.

Cable peers Comcast and Charter Communications are leaning primarily on Wi-Fi for mobile traffic offload and are looking to complement that with deployments of licensed CBRS spectrum in areas where mobile usage is heavily concentrated. Charter is also taking a closer look at other spectrum bands.

Potential offload opportunities aside, Altice USA is getting more aggressive with its mobile product and how it can be more easily combined with fixed broadband services. Earlier this month, the company introduced Optimum Complete, a new mobile/home broadband bundle that offers a year of discounted pricing with its premium whole home Wi-Fi product.

It's too early to know precisely how well Optimum Complete is performing, but Mathew said the package has already led to some top-selling days of the company's mobile product.

Altice USA added 7,600 mobile lines in Q1, for a total of 248,000.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE