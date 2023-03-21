Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

AAA chooses T-Mobile as exclusive wireless partner

News Wire Feed

BELLEVUE, Wash. and ORLANDO, Fla. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that AAA has selected the Un-carrier to be its exclusive wireless partner to help keep their drivers and members safe when minutes count. Under this long-term agreement, T-Mobile will provide connectivity for AAA-owned roadside assistance fleets nationwide. Additionally, T-Mobile has outfitted thousands of AAA roadside assistance technicians with 5G phones so they can stay connected on the road and beyond.

One of North America's largest and most trusted membership organizations, AAA serves more than 63 million members and responds to approximately 30 million calls for roadside assistance annually. And moments matter for the safety of tow providers, emergency responders and travelers who are on the side of today's busy and congested roads. Every minute a person is stopped on a freeway, the risk of being seriously injured or killed in a secondary crash increases. In fact, according to the Federal Highway Administration, the likelihood of a secondary crash goes up by 2.8 percent for each minute the primary accident continues to be a hazard. So, to help reduce time spent at the side of the road, AAA will rely on the 5G network that covers more US highway miles than any other carrier.

AAA roadside assistance connectivity and management

From coast-to-coast, AAA is equipping thousands of its roadside assistance vehicles with cellular connectivity to put critical tools and information at responders' fingertips.

Connectivity: In-vehicle tablets will give AAA roadside assistance technicians quick and efficient access to important applications and utilities like integrated maps for wayfinding and precise location of members in distress; electronic forms to eliminate the need for paperwork and facilitate timely intake and processing; andvoice applications for dispatch and vital communications.

T-Mobile IoT + Geotab: To enhance productivity, fleet optimization and safety ― T-Mobile IoT, combined with Geotab fleet telematics solutions, will inform AAA roadside assistance fleet managers with actionable data and reports that offer insights on driver behavior; route optimization and fuel economy and vehicle health, diagnostics and maintenance.

Read the full press release here.

T-Mobile

