5G will enable a wide range of new business applications, says Ericsson

KOTA KINABALU, Sabah – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) recently demonstrated its private network solutions at the CelcomDigi Business Tech Week in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah recently.

Given its features of high reliability, low latency and high band width, 5G has tremendous potential to transform industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and ports in Malaysia that require low latency, reliable service availability and higher upload speeds.

However, to realize the full potential of 5G, collaboration is required between the Mobile Network Operators, enterprises, equipment vendors and academia to jointly bring use cases from concept to actual deployment and continue to innovate new use cases based on the evolved 5G capabilities.

For critical infrastructure industries good reliable coverage, often in remote locations, is essential. Predictive maintenance is a leading use case, with sensors introduced to detect equipment problems early and rectify proactively, pre-empting expensive outages.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson