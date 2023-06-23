Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

5G may still affect airline travel this summer

News Analysis

The wireless industry and the airline industry in the US have been engaged for years now in a careful game of brinkmanship over the rollout of 5G. And, according to the US Secretary of Transportation, the situation may end up affecting some airline traffic later this summer.

"There's a real risk of delays or cancellations," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told The Wall Street Journal this week. "This represents one of the biggest – probably the biggest – foreseeable problem affecting performance this summer."

However, it's not clear exactly how many flights might be rerouted or canceled. The publication reported that more than 80% of domestic US aircraft and around 65% of international aircraft flying in the country have received upgrades that can prevent interference between 5G and aircraft altimeters, according to Buttigieg. Those figures could change over the next few weeks as technicians continue to work to upgrade additional aircraft before a July 1 deadline.

Regardless, Buttigieg appears to be holding firm on his promise earlier this year to stick to that July 1 deadline. That's the date when US wireless network operators can begin broadcasting their 5G signals across C-band midband spectrum near more than 100 US airports. Those transmissions could interfere with some older aircraft altimeters – thus forcing airline operators to upgrade their equipment.

Footing the bill

According to an estimate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) earlier this year, it will cost airline operators just $26 million to upgrade older altimeters to newer ones that aren't affected by 5G transmissions in C-band spectrum. However, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) subsequently said the cost will be more like $637.6 million.

Regardless, that price tag is still a tiny fraction of the roughly $95 billion that Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and others spent on C-band spectrum during an FCC auction in 2021. It's also far less than the $13.9 billion that satellite operators including SES and Intelsat are getting to modify their operations to make room for 5G in the C-band.

The heart of the problem though is that airline operators and US regulators didn't sufficiently account for the potential of 5G operations in C-band spectrum to affect aircraft altimeters. The result was a major public spat between the US wireless industry and the US airline industry at the beginning of 2022, when Verizon looked to launch its 5G network in C-band spectrum near some US airports.

As a result of the airline industry's concerns, Verizon and other operators pledged to delay the launch of their C-band networks near airports for roughly 18 months. And they also agreed to additional tweaks to their networks to account for the situation. But Buttigieg and other FAA officials agreed that airline operators needed to have some upgrades in place by July 1 – a date that's rapidly approaching.

According to the WSJ, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines believe their entire fleets will be ready for that July 1 deadline. But Delta Air Lines and JetBlue may still have aircraft with outdated altimeters – in which case they may work to reroute select aircraft to other destinations where they won't cause troubles. Meanwhile, aircraft suppliers like Airbus, Boeing and others will continue to upgrade their remaining aircraft with new altimeters.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
July 11, 2023 Energy efficiency meets future proofing: metrics for tomorrow’s networks
July 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Enabling Coherent Optics in the Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Revolutionizing Wireless Networks: The Evolution of Samsung’s vRAN By Sanil Ramachandran, Director of Technology, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics America
New Apps, New Data, and New Resilience Drive the Development of Data Storage By Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei IT Product Line
Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE