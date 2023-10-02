5G COWS: AT&T's sprawling Super Bowl network prep

What did AT&T do to prepare for Super Bowl 57?

Inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, AT&T has boosted the network's capacity by deploying more than 2,000 wireless network antennas, supported by more than 12 miles of fiber and power cables, according to Dave Carroll, a network planning AVP at AT&T.

Carroll said that outside the stadium, the carrier deployed 64 outdoor antennas, which are connected to 15 miles of fiber and power cables. To cover select venues all over the Phoenix metro area with additional capacity for parties and special events, AT&T used COWs (Cell on Wheels), SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and CRDs (Compact Rapid Deployables). In an interview with Light Reading, Carroll explains the strategy used and whether the gear stays or goes when the final whistle sounds.

Click in the lower right hand corner of the video player for unedited, auto-generated captions, if needed.

Related stories and posts:

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading