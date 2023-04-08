Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

1&1 cuts 5G sites target again for 2023

News Analysis

Germany's fourth 5G mobile operator 1&1 was supposed to have at least 1,000 5G sites in place by the end of last year, but it now seems that the United Internet-owned company will be lucky to achieve that target by the end of 2023.

1&1 recently said it expected to reach around 1,200 sites this year before adding 3,000 annually starting in 2024. According to its earnings announcement for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, however, this year's target has now been revised down to 1,000, again due to problems with its "largest expansion partner," previously identified as Vantage Towers. The target of 1,200 antenna sites will probably be reached at the beginning of 2024, the operator added.

During the 1&1 earnings call, CEO Ralph Dommermuth (speaking via interpreter) noted that the partner canceled around 300 sites in June, which he said was in breach of contract. At the end of June, the operator had taken over 193 sites of which just 40 are connected to the Versatel fiber network and therefore operational. It currently expects to have about 500 masts by the end of September.

United Internet CEO Ralph Dommermuth is way off his open RAN targets. (Source: United Internet)
United Internet CEO Ralph Dommermuth is way off his open RAN targets.
(Source: United Internet)

"We will have 1,000 sites ready for installation by the end of the year, and a few hundred of them will be fully operational. But there'll be a large number as well, where we still are waiting for the fiber optic connection or the antennas," he commented.

Meanwhile, 1&1 continues to work with Vantage alongside American Towers and GfTD as existing site providers. It has also brought in a fourth company called Eubanet to help it acquire new antenna locations.

Dommermuth remains confident that 1&1 will meet its objective of supplying a quarter of German households by the end of 2025, and 50% by the end of 2030. He also noted that the operator is increasingly developing its own locations in addition to the co-location sites, which will give it more control over timings. At the end of June, it had signed 98 lease agreements via Eubanet for the construction of its own antenna sites.

As things stand, 1&1 is only providing 5G fixed wireless access services to customers. It said 5G mobile services for smartphone use are scheduled for activation in the third quarter of 2023.

The operator already provides mobile services in Germany as an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), renting capacity on networks owned by Telefónica and Vodafone. That allowed it to boast 11.91 million mobile Internet customers in June 2023.

A better Vantage point

Germany's network regulator Bundesnetzagentur is currently examining whether 1&1 should face fines for failing to meet its 2019 auction obligation to commission 1,000 5G basestations by the end of 2022.

At the same time, the German competition authority is also examining potential violations of German and European competition law by Vodafone and Vantage over the mast-sharing delays that are holding up 1&1's network rollout. Vodafone is now a co-owner of Vantage Towers via the new Oak Holdings joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partners and KKR.

Given the probe by the Bundeskartellamt, it seems somewhat surprising that 1&1 is replacing Telefónica Deutschland (O2) with Vodafone as its national roaming partner to cover the areas it cannot reach with its own mobile network.

According to Dommermuth, the switch is not being made because Vodafone is cheaper. "It was mostly about the contractual agreements, not so much about the conditions and the financial pricing," he said.

No doubt much has been going on behind the scenes. For now, Dommermuth is adopting a more placatory tone about the cancellation of sites by Vantage Towers.

"I would like to negotiate this out of court rather than going through long legal processes because we'd like to continue over the years with this partner. We can also see and acknowledge that the partner is striving to achieve their goals. They've changed some of their shareholders, and we'd like to acknowledge and honor that rather than destroy our business relationship now," he said.

1&1's 5G network progress is of particular interest because it is using open radio access network (RAN) technology, supplied mainly by Japan's Rakuten Symphony. 1&1 is marrying RAN software from Rakuten with Intel-based servers and radios from NEC, using Rakuten's Robin.io subsidiary as an underlying cloud platform and relying on Rakuten as the systems integrator charged with ensuring all this works.

1&1 also said it has made further progress with its core network. Two of four core data centers, 22 of 24 local edge data centers and 74 of 500 far edge data centers are now operational.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
August 24, 2023 5G: Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE